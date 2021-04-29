IPL 2021, DC vs KKR: Prithvi Shaw drives Delhi Capitals to seven-wicket win against Kolkata Knight Riders

Prithvi Shaw's superb knock of 82 off 41 deliveries helped Delhi Capitals secure a comprehensive seven-wicket win against Kolkata Knight Riders in their Indian Premier League clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thusrday.

Riding on Shaw's brilliant show with the bat, Delhi completed the 155-run chase in just 16.3 overs.

Shaw, who kicked-off the evening, with a superlative effort, which saw the 21-year-old smash Shivam Mavi for six consecutive fours in the first over of the Capitals innings. This effort saw the youngster become the second batsman to achieve this feat in the history of the T20 league. His teammate and Team India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane was the first player to do the same.

Making his intentions clear, Shaw went on to play some of the most audacius drive and raced to his half-century in just 18 balls. Shaw was eventually dismissed by Pat Cummins but by the time he was removed Capitals were on the brink of a win.