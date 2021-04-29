हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2021

IPL 2021, DC vs KKR: Prithvi Shaw drives Delhi Capitals to seven-wicket win against Kolkata Knight Riders

Prithvi Shaw's superb knock of 82 off 41 deliveries helped Delhi Capitals secure a comprehensive seven-wicket win against Kolkata Knight Riders in their Indian Premier League clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thusrday.  

IPL 2021, DC vs KKR: Prithvi Shaw drives Delhi Capitals to seven-wicket win against Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals openers Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan exchange fist-bump during clash against KKR. (IPL)

Prithvi Shaw's superb knock of 82 off 41 deliveries helped Delhi Capitals secure a comprehensive seven-wicket win against Kolkata Knight Riders in their Indian Premier League clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thusrday. 

Riding on Shaw's brilliant show with the bat, Delhi completed the 155-run chase in just 16.3 overs. 

Shaw, who kicked-off the evening, with a superlative effort, which saw the 21-year-old smash Shivam Mavi for six consecutive fours in the first over of the Capitals innings. This effort saw the youngster become the second batsman to achieve this feat in the history of the T20 league. His teammate and Team India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane was the first player to do the same. 

Making his intentions clear, Shaw went on to play some of the most audacius drive and raced to his half-century in just 18 balls. Shaw was eventually dismissed by Pat Cummins but by the time he was removed Capitals were on the brink of a win. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2021Prithvi ShawDelhi Capitals
Next
Story

IPL 2021, DC vs KKR: Prithvi Shaw becomes second player to smash six fours in same over; Shivam Mavi creates unwanted record

Must Watch

PT24M59S

Assembly Election Exit Poll 2021: In which state, which political party will form the government?