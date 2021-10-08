IPL 2021: Ishan Kishan runs riot in Abu Dhabi, breaks Kieron Pollard's BIG record

Ishan Kishan provided Mumbai Indians with the ideal start in their final Indian Premier League fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The 23-year-old in the process also created a unique record, which saw him overtake Kieron Pollard.

Kishan raced to the 50-run mark in just 16 balls, making him the fastest Mumbai Indian player to acheive the feat. The previous record was held by Pollard, who achieved the same in 17 deliveries against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2016.

# Fastest IPL 50s for MI (balls faced)

16 I Kishan vs SRH Abu Dhabi 2021 *

17 K Pollard vs KKR Mumbai 2016

17 I Kishan vs KKR Kolkata 2018

17 H Pandya vs KKR Kolkata 2019

17 K Pollard vs CSK Delhi 2021

Kishan's carnage was brought to an end by India's latest pace sensation Umran Malik, as the batter was caught behind on 84 off 32 deliveries, including 11 4s and 4 6s.

Kishan is enjoying good form and scored a 25-ball 50 in their previous encounter against Rajasthan Royals.

Meanwhile, Mumbai can match Kolkata Knight Rider’s points tally with a win against SRH, but their negative NRR makes their play-offs qualification hope almost impossible. Talking of numbers, MI need to beat SRH by a whopping margin of 171 runs.