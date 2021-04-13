IPL 2021: KKR’s Andre Russell bags five-for against MI, creates THESE rare records

Kolkata Knight Rider’s star all-rounder Andre Russell bowled himself into record books after he bagged a five-wicket haul in the Indian Premier League 2021 match against Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday (April 13).

KKR captain Eoin Morgan brought Russell into the attack in the 18th over of the game, but the Jamaican still managed to pick fifer and cleaned up the Mumbai Indians’ lower-middle order and tail as he dismissed Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, Jasprit Bumrah and Rahul Chahar.

Russell picked five wickets in just 12 balls giving away 15 runs and his heroics helped KKR restrict Mumbai to 152 runs.

Russell’s figures in the 18th over – 0,W,WD,W,1,2,1

Russell’s figures in the 20th Over – 4,4,W,W,2,W

Notably, Russell now has the joint quickest five-wicket haul in the history of the IPL. Ishant Sharma also had a 12-ball five-wicket haul against now-defunct Kochi Tuskers Kerala.

Also, Russell's 5/15 is the best figures against Mumbai Indians in the history of IPL. It is also the best bowling figures by a Kolkata Knight Riders bowler. The previous best was 5/19 by West Indian spinner Sunil Narine against Kings XI Punjab at Kolkata in 2012.

Best bowling figures for KKR in IPL:

5/15 – Andre Russell vs MI, Chennai 2021

5/19 – Sunil Narine v KXIP, Kolkata 2012

5/20 – Varun Chakravarthy v DC, Abu Dhabi 2020

Revealing the secret behind his success, Russell said, “I have been working very hard behind the scenes, taking the responsibility.”

“There’s a possibility of going for runs (in the death over), but there’s always a chance to take wickets. I always keep stretching in the field and jogging around, you got to be ready in the 18th over.”

“Bowling against Hardik and Pollard is always a difficult thing, happy we could restrict them. It’s always good to get Polly (Pollard) out early, we all know what he can do,” Russell told the broadcaster at the innings break.