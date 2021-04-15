IPL 2021: SRH fan girl and CEO Kaviya Maran left heartbroken after RCB loss

A day after Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) ‘choked’ against Mumbai Indians chasing a modest total, Sunrisers Hyderabad managed to do the same against Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore. Chasing a modest total of 150 to win, SRH looked on course with eight wickets in hand in the last four overs but RCB all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed snared three wickets in an over to set up a six-run win for Kohli’s side.

On a disappointing night for David Warner’s side, SRH CEO Kaviya Maran and her friends in the MA Chidambaram Stadium stands were one of the most heartbroken persons after their franchise’s second successive loss in IPL 2021. Kaviya’s disappointment didn’t go unnoticed on social media.

One fan wrote, "SRH fan girls are looking heartbroken today."

This ‘mystery girl’ was none other than Kaviya Maran from the Kalanidhi Maran family and the CEO of the SRH franchise. It was surprising to see her not wearing a mask for the second game in succession in the times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the new rule by BCCI, an individual who wants to watch an IPL match should carry a COVID negative report. She is the daughter of Kalanithi Maran and is involved with SUN music and FM channels of SUN TV. She was first seen on television during the 2018 season of IPL, where she was seen supporting SRH in a match incidentally against KKR.

During the auction, Kaviya had taken to Twitter and gave fans update saying that SRH was happy with the way the auction panned out.