हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2021

IPL 2021 SRH vs CSK: David Warner becomes only batsman to achieve THIS big feat

Warner also completed 10,000 runs in T20 cricket.

IPL 2021 SRH vs CSK: David Warner becomes only batsman to achieve THIS big feat
SRH skipper David Warner (Source: Twitter)

SunRisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner on Wednesday added another feather to his illustrious cap as he smashed his 50th fifty and 200 sixes in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

He also completed 10,000 runs in T20 cricket. The Australian was just 40 runs away from the milestone figure. He is the fourth player after Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard and Shoiab Malik to achieve the incredible feat.

In his 148th IPL match, the left-handed batsman becomes the first cricketer to complete 50 fifties in the IPL. Delhi Capitals' Shikhar Dhawan is placed second in the list with 43 fifties. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli is placed third with 40 half-centuries in the competition.

Warner's 51-run knock against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium was studded with two sixes which led him to complete 200 sixes in IPL. He became the eighth to hit 200 or more sixes in the league.

He is the fourth overseas player to complete the milestone after Chris Gayle (354 sixes), AB De Villiers (245), and Kieron Pollard (202).

A late onslaught from Kane Williamson and fifties from Manish Pandey and skipper Warner guided SunRisers Hyderabad to 171/3 in their allotted 20 overs against CSK.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2021SRHCSKDavid Warner
Next
Story

Zee Poll: 58% feel DC, SRH will endure big blow if Smith-Warner exit IPL midway

Must Watch

PT7M20S

DNA: Watch Non Stop News With Sudhir Chaudhary, April 28, 2021