IPL 2021: SRH vs KKR, Match 3 Schedule and Match Timings in India: When and Where to Watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Streaming Online

IPL 2021 SRH vs KKR match live streaming online, how to watch today's IPL match online live telecast and live cricket score on Disney plus Hotstar, Starsports, Jio cricket free online streaming details here: Former champions Kolkata Knight Riders will look to strike a perfect balance under the astute leadership of Eoin Morgan when they open their IPL campaign against a consistent Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai on Sunday.

One of the best in business in the white-ball format, Morgan took charge of an ordinary-looking KKR under Dinesh Karthik midway into the last season held in the UAE. Running against time, Morgan-led side finished on same points with SRH and RCB, but the two teams advanced on better run-rate as KKR missed the playoffs for the second time in succession.

In his first stint as full time captain, all eyes would be on the ODI World Cup-winning England skipper who will look to transform the misfiring army of cricketers and bring back the glorious days of two-time IPL champions.

On the other hand, one of the more consistent sides of IPL, Sunrisers Hyderabad lost before the final hurdle, going down to runners-up Delhi Capitals in the Qualifier 2 last year. SRH will be bolstered by the return of senior India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar who played just four games in last year's IPL in the UAE due to a hip injury.

Fresh from his fine form during the white-ball leg of the England series at home, Bhuvneshwar will spearhead their attack with yorker specialist T Natrajan by his side. Add Afghan star spinner Rashid Khan to the bowling lineup and the 'Orange Army' looks pretty balanced in their attack.

But the real strength of SRH will be their destructive top-order with the duo of David Warner and in-form Jonny Bairstow. They also have Kane Williamson and Manish Pandey, forming a solid top four.

KKR have a slight edge head-to-head as the Purple Brigade lead 12-7 against the Orange Army and last year they won both their matches against them.

When will the IPL 2021 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) start?

The IPL 2021 match between SRH and KKR will be played on April 11.



Where will the IPL 2021 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) be played?

The IPL 2021 match between SRH and KKR will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.



What time will the IPL 2021 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) begin?

The IPL 2021 match between SRH and KKR will begin at 07:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 07:00 PM IST.



Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2021 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)?

The IPL 2021 match between SRH and KKR will broadcast on Star Sports Network.



How do I watch live streaming of the IPL 2021 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)?

The live streaming of the IPL 2021 match between SRH and KKR will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and on Jio TV. You can also catch live scores and updates at zeenews.india.com.



KKR vs SRH SQUADS

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): David Warner (Captain), Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow (WK), Manish Pandey, Sreevats Goswami (WK), Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Kedar Jadhav, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Virat Singh, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T. Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Karun Nair, Eoin Morgan (C), Nitish Rana, Gurkeerat Mann Singh, Tim Seifert, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Sheldon Jackson, Andre Russell, Shakib Al Hasan, Ben Cutting, Venkatesh Iyer, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, Harbhajan Singh, Pawan Negi, Vaibhav Arora, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti