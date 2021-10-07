हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2021

IPL 2021: Umran Malik draws comparison with Pakistan legend Waqar Younis

Sunrisers Hyderabad bowler Umran Malik has caught the eyeballs of the netizens because of his soaring pace.

SRH pacer Umran Malik draws comparison with Pakistan legend Waqar Younis (Twitter)

Ever since making his debut in the second phase of Indian Premier League (IPL), Sunrisers Hyderabad bowler Umran Malik has caught the eyeballs of the netizens because of his soaring pace. The 21-year-old in the clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore clocked 152.95 kmph, which also is the fastest delivery of the season so far. 

Impressed with his pace, the fans have now started drawing comparisons between him and Pakistan's legendary pacer Waqar Younis. 

Not just the fans but former India skipper Kris Srikkanth was also left impressed with the young Jammu and Kashmir fast bowler and echoed similar views as that of the fans.

"Don't forget, Umran Malik of SRH, he is a good pick. That guy can be moulded into a fantastic fast bowler," Srikkanth said during a show on his YouTube channel 'Cheeky Cheeka'. 

"He has just played 1 T20 game. See somebody made a very good point during commentary - Jasprit Bumrah was picked like this. Today see, where he is. You never know. His run-up, his action everything resembles a bit of Waqar Younis's style. He has a very good rhythmic run-up and he is able to bowl at a good pace," the ex-India cricketer added.

Umran Malik, who was a net bowler for SRH, made into the side as a temporary replacement for T Natarajan, who was sent into isolation after contracting Covid-19.

Before grabbing the headlines in IPL, Umran had featured in just one T20 and List A match for his state, in which he scalped four wickets. 

