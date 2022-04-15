Kolkata Knight Riders' mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy says he has plans for SRH batter ahead of the game vs Sunrisers on Friday (April 15).

Varun has not had a great run in IPL 2022 so far as he is not even among the top 20 bowlers of the season.

His poor show puts onus on him but Varun is sure his time will soon come and that he is not too much worried about getting picked and hit by the batters.

"In cricket, you’re bound to get hit,” he said ahead of the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. "It is bound to happen, people will have plans against me. Last year in the Indian leg, I had six to seven wickets in seven matches. Later on, I picked up more wickets, so you cannot predict how many wickets you are going to get."

Varun named Rashid Khan as the best spinner going around in T20 cricket.

"The best spinner right now is Rashid Khan and even he has gone for runs but he is the best and he is maintaining it. It happens in a few matches when you will have a bad day and you just need to bounce back," he said.

The Engineer-turned-cricketer also informed that he is working on a different variation of leg-spin and will soon introduce in matches to come.

"I am working on a legspin (variation). I have been working for it in the last two years. I have bowled it in a few matches and I have got a wicket out of that also. If it starts clicking well it will definitely add a new dimension to my game. I need to build more confidence and start bowling it more."

What are going to be his plans for the match vs SRH? He has an answer.

"The initial plan will be to stick to my plans, keep attacking the stumps and look for wickets. They have a great batting lineup. In the IPL, you can’t take any team lightly. People initially wrote off SRH after they lost their first two matches but they have bounced back very well. It’s a long tournament so anything can happen and they are a great side," said Varun.