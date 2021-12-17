हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2022

IPL 2022: Andy Flower and KL Rahul emerge frontrunner to coach and captain Lucknow franchise

Andy Flower joined the Punjab franchise ahead of IPL 2020 and worked alongside head coach Anil Kumble for the last two seasons. 

IPL 2022: Andy Flower and KL Rahul emerge frontrunner to coach and captain Lucknow franchise
Former Punjab Kings coach Andy Flower. (Source: Twitter)

Former Zimbabwe captain Andy Flower has emerged as the frontrunner to become the chief coach of newly-inducted Lucknow franchise in the 2022 Indian Premier League. Flower has already stepped down as assistant coach of Punjab Kings.

KL Rahul, who was Punjab Kings’s skipper for the last two seasons, is also expected to move to the Sanjiv Goenka-owned franchise. When contacted to comment on speculation over head coach appointment, a team official told news agency PTI: “We have been hearing a lot of names. Only today someone wrote that Gary Kirsten is also becoming the coach. We are in talks with a few, but unless someone signs for us, we cannot confirm,” the official said.

Flower joined the Punjab franchise ahead of IPL 2020 and worked alongside head coach Anil Kumble for the last two seasons. The Zimbabwean great, who coached England to the T20 World Cup title in 2010 and also the number one spot in Test rankings, also is at the helm of PBKS owned franchise in CPL – Saint Lucia Kings.

Apart from Flower and Kirsten, former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori and former India pacer Ashish Nehra are also linked with the Lucknow franchise. The Goenka-led RP-SG Group had shelled out Rs 7090 crore to own the Lucknow franchise.

Tom Moody and Dale Steyn to coach Sunrisers Hyderabad?

Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad, who failed to reach the IPL 2021 playoffs, are in talks with former Australia all-rounder Tom Moody and former South Africa paceman Dale Steyn to coach the side next season. Head coach Trevor Bayliss and batting coach Brad Haddin had quit the franchise after the 2021 season.

According to Cricbuzz website, SRH are in talks with Moody to take over as the head coach while they are trying to rope in Steyn to become bowling coach of the franchise.

(with PTI inputs)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2022Andy FlowerKL RahulLucknow franchiseTom MoodyDale SteynSunrisers Hyderabad
Next
Story

India vs South Africa 2021-22: Anushka Sharma gives glimpse of team’s resort on arrival in Johannesburg

Must Watch

PT22M5S

DNA: Analysis of PM Modi's revolutionary decision on daughters' marriage