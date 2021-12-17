IPL 2022: Andy Flower and KL Rahul emerge frontrunner to coach and captain Lucknow franchise

Former Zimbabwe captain Andy Flower has emerged as the frontrunner to become the chief coach of newly-inducted Lucknow franchise in the 2022 Indian Premier League. Flower has already stepped down as assistant coach of Punjab Kings.

KL Rahul, who was Punjab Kings’s skipper for the last two seasons, is also expected to move to the Sanjiv Goenka-owned franchise. When contacted to comment on speculation over head coach appointment, a team official told news agency PTI: “We have been hearing a lot of names. Only today someone wrote that Gary Kirsten is also becoming the coach. We are in talks with a few, but unless someone signs for us, we cannot confirm,” the official said.

Flower joined the Punjab franchise ahead of IPL 2020 and worked alongside head coach Anil Kumble for the last two seasons. The Zimbabwean great, who coached England to the T20 World Cup title in 2010 and also the number one spot in Test rankings, also is at the helm of PBKS owned franchise in CPL – Saint Lucia Kings.

Apart from Flower and Kirsten, former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori and former India pacer Ashish Nehra are also linked with the Lucknow franchise. The Goenka-led RP-SG Group had shelled out Rs 7090 crore to own the Lucknow franchise.

Tom Moody and Dale Steyn to coach Sunrisers Hyderabad?

Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad, who failed to reach the IPL 2021 playoffs, are in talks with former Australia all-rounder Tom Moody and former South Africa paceman Dale Steyn to coach the side next season. Head coach Trevor Bayliss and batting coach Brad Haddin had quit the franchise after the 2021 season.

According to Cricbuzz website, SRH are in talks with Moody to take over as the head coach while they are trying to rope in Steyn to become bowling coach of the franchise.

(with PTI inputs)