हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2022

IPL 2022 mega auction: Shreyas Iyer or Pat Cummins to become KKR captain, hints CEO Mysore

KKR picked up Cummins for Rs 7.25 crore and Iyer for Rs 12.25 in the ongoing IPL 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru.

IPL 2022 mega auction: Shreyas Iyer or Pat Cummins to become KKR captain, hints CEO Mysore
Shreyas Iyer (left) and Pat Cummins (right)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) CEO Venky Mysore on Saturday (February 12) said that his franchise has two solid captaincy options in the form of Pat Cummins and Shreyas Iyer.

KKR picked up Cummins for Rs 7.25 crore and Iyer for Rs 12.25 in the ongoing IPL 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru.

"First of all, delighted with how the first session went for us. To get back Pat Cummins at that price, actually, we thought he would go at a higher price so we are delighted with that. Obviously, Shreyas is a quality Indian batter, so that's fantastic and we are very excited," said Mysore during a virtual press conference.

Replying to query about whether Shreyas will possibly be the captain of KKR, Mysore said: "That is the decision the coach and think-tank will take. We need to digest the activities of the auction. Between Cummins and Shreyas, you have two solid options for captaincy."

Earlier in the auction, India opening batter Shikhar Dhawan was acquired by Punjab Kings for Rs 8.25 crore. Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 5 crore. Australia Test captain Pat Cummins was taken by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for Rs 7.25 crore.

Proteas pacer Kagiso Rabada was acquired by Punjab Kings for Rs 9.25 crore. Kiwi pacer Trent Boult was sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 8 crore. Shreyas Iyer was picked up by KKR for Rs 12.25 crore. India pacer Mohammed Shami was picked up by Gujarat Titans for Rs 6.25 crore.

South Africa batter Faf du Plessis was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for Rs 7 crore. Lucknow Super Giants picked up Quinton de Kock for Rs 6.75 crore. Australia opening batter Da

A total of 600 cricketers will go under the hammer in the auction that will be held on Saturday and Sunday.

INR 2 crore is the highest reserve price and as many as 48 players chose to place themselves in this bracket.

There are 20 players on the auction list with a reserve price of INR 1.5 crore while 34 players are on the list of cricketers with a reserve price of INR 1 crore.

A total of 377 Indian players and 223 overseas players are up for grabs in what promises to be an action-packed IPL 2022 Player Auction in Bengaluru.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2022Shreyas IyerPat CumminsKKR
Next
Story

IPL Mega Auction 2022: Mumbai Indians snatch Ishan Kishan back for Rs 15.25 crore

Must Watch

PT6M30S

Uttarakhand Elections 2022: Amit Shah reached Dhanaulti, addressed Rally