Delhi Capitals' all-rounder Mitchell Marsh on Monday (April 18) tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the franchise to delay its travel to Pune for its next IPL 2022 clash against Punjab Kings on Wednesday.

Following the positive Covid test, the entire DC team has been quarantined in the hotel for the time being. The Capitals were meant to travel from Mumbai to Pune on Monday, ahead of their match against Punjab Kings at the MCA Stadium.

Earlier, team physio Patrick Farhart had tested positive last week and was sent to isolation. It was the first Covid case in any of the team bubbles to be reported since the start of IPL 2022, on March 26.

Notably, following the covid scare news in the IPL 2022, 'cancel IPL' started trending on Twitter and fans of currently bottom-placed teams - Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were delighted to see that.

Here are some of the reactions:

Meanwhile, Mitchell Marsh has tested negative in his mandatory RT-PCR test after returning a positive Rapid Antigen Test (RAT), meaning the IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings on Wednesday will go on as scheduled.

It can also be confirmed that for DC physio Patrick Farhart, who is already in isolation after testing positive, all the other RT-PCR reports have turned out to be negative.

''Mitchell Marsh's RT-PCR report has come negative. RT-PCR report is supposed to be conclusive evidence and all other members have also tested negative in RT-PCR tests. There is no threat to Wednesday's match between DC and PBKS,'' a senior BCCI official told PTI on Monday.

It is understood that an Australian all-rounder showed some symptoms and a Rapid Antigen Test was performed which came positive. It could have been due to the fact that he was undergoing rehab under Farhart's guidance and picked up mild symptoms which didn't turn out to be alarming.

''DC were supposed to travel to Pune today but the entire squad members have been told to retire to their respective rooms and as per protocol RT PCR is being done to ascertain whether there is an outbreak in the camp or it is an isolated case like Patrick Farhart,'' a BCCI source had earlier said.