Ruturaj Gaikwad returned to form with a sublime 99, while Devon Conway smashed a quickfire 85 to guide CSK to an imposing 202 for two after being sent into bat. Gaikwad (99 off 57 balls), struggling for runs throughout the season, finally came to light with a sparkling innings but fell one short of the three figure mark. He was ably supported by Conway, who made an unbeaten 85 off 55 balls.

"I have told my bowlers that if bowlers get hit for 4 sixes off the over, two balls are left and something can be done. Not sure everyone buys in with such theories but I think it works" - #Tha7a #SRHvCSK #Yellove #WhistlePodu — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) May 1, 2022

The duo shared 182 runs in 17.5 overs for the opening stand as SRH skipper Kane Williamson’s decision to bowl first after winning the toss backfired. T Natarajan (2/42) picked up both the CSK wickets. CSK ably defended the target, restricting SRH to 189 for six.

Nicholas Pooran top-scored for SRH with an unbeaten 64 off 33 balls, while skipper Kane Williamson made 47 and Abhishek Sharma scored 39. Mukesh Choudhary picked up four for 46 for CSK.