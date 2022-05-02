हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022

IPL 2022: MS Dhoni takes Chennai Super Kings back to winning ways with a win over Sunrisers Hyderabad by 13 euns

Nicholas Pooran top-scored for SRH with an unbeaten 64 off 33 balls

Source: Twitter

Ruturaj Gaikwad returned to form with a sublime 99, while Devon Conway smashed a quickfire 85 to guide CSK to an imposing 202 for two after being sent into bat. Gaikwad (99 off 57 balls), struggling for runs throughout the season, finally came to light with a sparkling innings but fell one short of the three figure mark. He was ably supported by Conway, who made an unbeaten 85 off 55 balls.

The duo shared 182 runs in 17.5 overs for the opening stand as SRH skipper Kane Williamson’s decision to bowl first after winning the toss backfired. T Natarajan (2/42) picked up both the CSK wickets. CSK ably defended the target, restricting SRH to 189 for six.

Nicholas Pooran top-scored for SRH with an unbeaten 64 off 33 balls, while skipper Kane Williamson made 47 and Abhishek Sharma scored 39. Mukesh Choudhary picked up four for 46 for CSK.

