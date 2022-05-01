THIS Pakistani pacer can challenge SRH's Umran Malik's pace, check here

Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Umran Malik is making rapid strides in his career. The Jammu-born pacer has become a household name for bowling consistently at 150 kph.

Umran was not always this fast and if he was this fast then he would be wayward.

In order to improve, he has worked hard on his bowling, to not just bowl fast but also bowl the right line and lengths.

T20 cricket is not kind to bowlers and one must improve and get better and that is exactly what Umran has done with his mentor Irfan Pathan. He is definitely gifted but he is also working on science of fast bowling to a better version of himself in every game.

In IPL 2022, the one pacer with whom he is competing is New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson, who plays for Gujarat Titans.

Blessed to take my first five-wicket haul in IPL, but a win would have made this even sweeter. We will keep fighting to win more games. #OrangeArmy pic.twitter.com/LOVdipz5f2 — Umran Malik__ (@umran_malik_1) April 27, 2022

But in world cricket, there is one more bowler, who is of the same age as he, who could give Umran a big challenge in terms of pace. And he hails from across the border in Pakistan. His name is Zaman Khan and he has made headlines while playing for Lahore Qalandars in Pakistan Super League.

Zaman bowls like Sri Lankan legend Lasith Malinga and generates fast pace.

"In terms of speed, I feel that I was able to hit some good speeds recently during the KPL. In 2018 during the fast-bowlers camp at the NCA, I was recorded at around 141 Kph whilst during the KPL I felt that my fastest ball was closer to the 145Kph mark" : Zaman Khan#KPL2021 pic.twitter.com/RzdKAPs6V0 — PakPassion.net (@PakPassion) September 1, 2021

Umran comes from Jammu in India and Zaman from Chakswari in Pakistan. Both have a similar storyline.

Umran is the son of a fruitseller. Zaman's father is a dauly labourer.

A report in Indian Express revealed that Zaman was sent to a Madrasa and between study breaks, he would take time to play cricket and bowl fast. Some coaches spotted him and sent him to a cricket academy to get better and learn more. When he turned 20 and things were not exactly going as per plans in cricket, he was spotted by Aaquib Javed, who was on hunt for new talent for Lahore Qalanders. And soon, he was there playing in PSL.

Zaman touches the 150 mark not as consistently as Umran but with more help, he can get hit that mark.

But one thing is for sure, that it is good to see two speedsters emerging quickly from across borders, who may go on to rule world cricket one day.