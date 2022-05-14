हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022

IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals' batsman Yuzvendra Chahal hits huge six against off-spin of Jos Buttler - Watch

Chahal is the highest wicket-taker of the season so far with 23 wickets to his name. RCB's Wanindu Hasaranga claimed the Purple Cap on Friday by equaling the wicket's tally with a better economy rate. 

IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals' batsman Yuzvendra Chahal hits huge six against off-spin of Jos Buttler - Watch
Source/Twitter

Rajasthan Royals (RR) premier spinner Yuzvendra Chahal completed his long-standing wish of batting against the bowling of opener Jos Buttler on Friday. In the RR net session, Chahal asked Buttler to bowl him off-spin in the nets. After a couple of miss-hits, the 31-year-old managed to middle the ball for a six. 

Rajasthan's official Twitter handle posted the video with the caption, "Legend has it that Yuzi is still screaming “Four runs!” #RoyalsFamily | #ShowerCooler | @DettolIndia| @josbuttler | @yuzi_chahal." Retweeting the post Chahal commented, "4 4 4 4 4 4 6." In his opinion, he had hit six boundaries followed by a six against Buttler. 

Chahal is the highest wicket-taker of the season so far with 23 wickets to his name. RCB's Wanindu Hasaranga claimed the Purple Cap on Friday by equaling the wicket's tally with a better economy rate. Chahal has two more league games to reclaim his Purple Cap. 

On the other hand, Jos Buttler is arguably in form of his life. He has smashed three centuries this season and has scored 625 runs in 12 games. Chahal and Buttler enjoy each other's company. The duo was seen dancing to Yuzvendra Chahal's wife's music song in a video shared by Rajasthan last week. 

What Rajasthan need to qualify for the Playoffs?

 With 14 points to their name, a win could be enough for the Royals to sail through. However, they would be in charge of their own fate by winning both of the remaining games. The Royals presently have 7 wins from 12 matches. They would be keen to wrap up the league campaign with 9 wins.

