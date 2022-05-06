IPL 2022's Purple Cap holder Yuzvendra Chahal and Orange Cap holder Jos Buttler was seen dancing to Dhanashree Verma's new song 'Balle Ni Balle' in a video shared by Rajasthan Royals on their Twitter handle. Yuzvendra's wife Dhanashree Verma, who is a professional choreographer is in the music video with Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana.

Jos & Yuzi. Together. Dancing to Balle ni Balle. Is this the best collab of the season? #RoyalsFamily | @yuzi_chahal | @josbuttler pic.twitter.com/KqITBfozSt — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 6, 2022

RR's Twitter handle shared the video with the caption, "Jos & Yuzi. Together. Dancing to Balle ni Balle. Is this the best collab of the season? #RoyalsFamily | @yuzi_chahal | @josbuttler."

Yuzi and Jos like each other's company a lot and were seen having funny conversations in the dressing room earlier. Chahal jokingly asked Jos to open the batting with him on which Buttler could not control his laughter.

Chahal is the Purple Cap holder in IPL 2022 for taking 19 wickets in 10 games while Buttler is at the top of the Orange Cap list with 588 runs to his name in 10 matches. RR will next take on Punjab Kings in an afternoon game at Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

What Rajasthan need to qualify for playoffs?

With six wins in 10 games, Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals look solid to win a spot in final-four. In the remaining four games they need to win two games to qualify for the playoffs. With Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal in form of their lives, RR will be riding high on confidence.