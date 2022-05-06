हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2022

IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals' Buttler, Chahal dance to Dhanashree's song 'Balle Ni Balle' - Watch

With six wins in 10 games, Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals look solid to win a spot in final-four. In the remaining four games they need to win two games to qualify for the playoffs.    

IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals&#039; Buttler, Chahal dance to Dhanashree&#039;s song &#039;Balle Ni Balle&#039; - Watch
Source/Twitter

IPL 2022's Purple Cap holder Yuzvendra Chahal and Orange Cap holder Jos Buttler was seen dancing to Dhanashree Verma's new song 'Balle Ni Balle' in a video shared by Rajasthan Royals on their Twitter handle. Yuzvendra's wife Dhanashree Verma, who is a professional choreographer is in the music video with Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana. 

RR's Twitter handle shared the video with the caption, "Jos & Yuzi. Together. Dancing to Balle ni Balle. Is this the best collab of the season?  #RoyalsFamily | @yuzi_chahal | @josbuttler."

Yuzi and Jos like each other's company a lot and were seen having funny conversations in the dressing room earlier. Chahal jokingly asked Jos to open the batting with him on which Buttler could not control his laughter. 

Chahal is the Purple Cap holder in IPL 2022 for taking 19 wickets in 10 games while Buttler is at the top of the Orange Cap list with 588 runs to his name in 10 matches. RR will next take on Punjab Kings in an afternoon game at Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. 

What Rajasthan need to qualify for playoffs?

With six wins in 10 games, Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals look solid to win a spot in final-four. In the remaining four games they need to win two games to qualify for the playoffs. With Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal in form of their lives, RR will be riding high on confidence. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2022rajasthan royalsJos ButtlerYuzvendra Chahal
Next
Story

IPL 2022: Rovman Powell wants to hit longest six in IPL history, aims 130m six

Must Watch

PT20M40S

Tajinder Bagga Arrest: Delhi Police leaves from Kurukshetra with Tajinder Bagga