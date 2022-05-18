हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022

RR's NZ recruits Trent Boult, Jimmy Neesham recreate Phir Hera Pheri song, WATCH hilarious video

On Wednesday (May 18), Rajasthan Royals social media team posted a video where their New Zealand recruits Boult, Neesham and Mitchell were seen singing the cult song from the film Phir Hera Pheri. 

Source: Twitter

Rajasthan Royals (RR) have almost sealed their playoffs berth as they sit with 16 points at second in the IPL 2022 points table. However, their fight is to stay in the top 2 so that they play the first qualifier. In that case, they will have one more chance in the final even if they lose in Qualifier 1. 

RR will have their task cut out in their last match of the group stage with Chennai Super Kings, without any playoffs pressure on them, waiting to finish their bad season with a win. 

But off the field, the RR players are not too stressed about it. 

On Wednesday (May 18), Rajasthan Royals social media team posted a video where their New Zealand recruits Trent Boult, Jimmy Neesham and Daryl Mitchell were seen singing the cult song from the film Phir Hera Pheri. 

The song features Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal and the name of their band is Dhoom Dhadaka Band. 

RR posted the video and wrote that 'The Dhoom Dhadaka gang has three new members!' 

Check out the video here:

Not to forget, RR have one of the best social media accounts where they take humorous digs at players and also make use of popular culture topics to engage with the fans. This video is another attempt to make their fans happy, asking the players to sing and dance in front of the camera. 

Yuzvendra Chahal has been a hit so far on internet and at RR, he has been used in the funny videos a lot of times. In one such video, he can be seen taking on batter Jos Buttler in a one-on-one contest. 

RR also played a prank on the fans when the team removed its social media admin after a prank went wrong, later to reveal that it was all a big joke.  

