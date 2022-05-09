Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Pat Cummins delivered a brilliant performance in Match 56 of IPL 2022 vs Mumbai Indians where he picked up a three wickets in one over, on the same day Jasprit Bumrah completed one. In fact, Bumrah finished with a triple wicket maiden.

Cummins' three wickets were Ishan Kishan, Daniel Sams and Murugan Ashwin. This over, the 15th in the chase, turned the game completely towards KKR.

From thereon, MI continued to lose wickets and eventually were bundled out for 113, losing the game by 52 runs.

Speaking about the class of Cummins and how KKR were wrong in benching him after a couple of bad performances, Ravi Shastri said, "Pata nahi kya kar rahe the Pat ko bench pe baitha k. Bench garam kar raha tha woh. World ka number 1 bowler hai, Australia ka kaptaan hai, kya kar rahe ho usko bench pe bitha ke? (Don't know what they were trying to pull off by making Cummins sit on the bench. He was warming the bench. He is the World No 1 bowler, Australian captain and you are making him warm the bench)."

The former head coach of the Indian men's cricket team commented on lack of reason in KKR's decision-making while commentating on the match.

KKR have won their 5th game of IPL 2022 in 12 matches and are sitting on 7th spot. Qualification for playoffs is still a distant reality but KKR remain in hunt for sure.