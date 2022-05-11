IPL 2022 RR vs DC Predicted Playing XI: Dhull likely to open with Warner

Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals will take on Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals in the 58th match of IPL 2022 here at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai on Wednesday. It is a do-or-die match for DC while RR need to win one of their last three matches to secure the qualification for the playoffs.

Delhi Capitals are badly missing fireworks at the top of the batting order. David Warner is in top form but he has not got ideal support from the other end. Prithvi Shaw was hospitalised ahead of Delhi's last game. Mandeep Singh replaced him at the top but he has not performed up to the mark this season. In the three matches, he has scored just 18 runs. If Shaw is still unavailable then Mandeep can be replaced by U-19 sensation Yash Dhull. He is yet to make IPL debut. DC team mangement bought him for Rs 50 Lakh in IPL 2022 Mega Auction.

On the other hand, Rajasthan will look to continue their winning run and give LSG a run for their money at the second spot in the points table. The great news for RR is that both the openers are in top form with Yashasvi Jaiswal scoring fifty in the last game. Jos Buttler is already in form of his life. They will miss the services of Shimron Hetmyer, who has left the bio-bubble for the birth of his first child. Rassie van der Dussesn is likely to replace him but he has struggled on Indian pitches so far.

Predicted Playing XI

RR Probable XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Jimmy Neesham/Rassie van der Dussen, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen

DC Probable XI: David Warner, Srikar Bharat, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje

Full Squads

Delhi Capitals Squad: David Warner, Srikar Bharat, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Ripal Patel, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Tim Seifert, Mustafizur Rahman, Ashwin Hebbar, Praveen Dubey, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lalit Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Chetan Sakariya, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rassie van der Dussen, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Navdeep Saini, KC Cariappa, Daryl Mitchell, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Anunay Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal