IPL 2022 schedule: Tournament to be played at four venues, final to take place on THIS date

Since the completion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction, cricket fans are wondering about the venue and the schedule for the upcoming T20 league. However, as per the latest development, it has been decided that the tournament will be played at four venues - Wankhede Stadium, Brabourne Stadium, DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, and MCA International Stadium in Pune.

“55 matches spread over three venues - Wankhede Stadium, Brabourne Stadium, and DY Patil Stadium - in Mumbai and 15 more matches in the MCA International Stadium in Pune is likely to be the distribution of the league games for IPL 2022,” Cricbuzz reported.

“Further, all teams are set to play four games each at the Wankhede, DY Patil Stadium, and three apiece at Brabourne and Pune,” the report added.

Here's a look at the Top Buys of what has been an eventful #TATAIPLAuction 2022 @TataCompanies pic.twitter.com/vnFMj1NKj9 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 13, 2022

Also, the final of the tournament will take place on May 29, but the venues for the playoffs have not been decided yet.

“The tournament is set to wrap up on Sunday, May 29. The venues for the playoffs are yet to be decided,” Cricbuzz reported.

Talking about the commencement date of the IPL 2022, then the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and broadcasters Disney Star are in discussion to finalise the exact start date for the 15th edition of the IPL.

The BCCI had initially finalised on March 27 as the start date but are considering Star’s proposal to start IPL 2022 on March 26 instead. According to a report of the Cricbuzz website, that broadcaster Star want IPL 2022 to start on March 26, a Saturday, as they want to organise a double-header on 27th which will be a Sunday. The first day of the IPL has never witnessed a double-header in the past.

“We understand that a Saturday start helps the broadcaster to kick-start the league with a bang with three matches in the first weekend. A Sunday inauguration would not permit that. The BCCI and the broadcasters were in discussion over this and eventually it could be on March 26,” a franchise official was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.