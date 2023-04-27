CSK's Fastest Bowler Matheesha Pathirana Touches 150 Kph Mark Vs RR; Netizens Impressed

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Matheesha Pathirana was at his brutal best in Match 37 of Indian Premier Legaue (IPL 2023) on Thursday night at Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Playing against Rajasthan Royals (RR), Pathirana finished with without any scalp but he managed to impress everyone with his sheer pace and precision. Pathirana comes from Sri Lanka and idolises Lasith Malinga. Pathirana, like Malinga, has a singling action and uses the swing of the right arm to generate pace. Pathirana bowled toe-crushing yorkers at RR batters to curtail the run-scoring in the middle overs. In the process, he touched the 150 kph mark too.

Pathirana's display of fast bowling impressed the fans who could not stop praising the 20-year-old from island nation. Check out the best reactions on Pathirana touching the 150 kph mark below.

We're in the 150's now. Three consecutive inch perfect yorkers. Pathirana was just unlucky with how they rolled to the boundaries. pic.twitter.com/QHb85elRcP — Heisenberg _ (@internetumpire) April 27, 2023

Matheesha Pathirana almost clocked 150's twice this over. pic.twitter.com/KSV78lmUAe — Heisenberg _ (@internetumpire) April 27, 2023

Almost 150 Kmph Breached by Matheesa Pathirana _ pic.twitter.com/HdoSftAoIj — Junaid Khan (@JunaidKhanation) April 27, 2023

Ian Bishop, former West Indian pacer, said that Pathirana was only going to get more dangerous as he become mature. Bishop said that with age, Pathirana is going to become stronger and if he maintains his accuracy to bowl those perfect yorkers, he is going to create a lot of trouble for the batters.

Dhruv Jurel, Yashavi Jaiswal shine for RR

Rajasthan opened and closed the innings brilliantly. It was Yashasvi Jaiswal who provided just the perfect start for RR as he smashed a 43-ball 77, filled with 8 fours and 4 sixes. Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson struggled but Jaiswal carried on the good job. When he got out, RR seem to be losing the plot after a good start. With Shimron Hetmyer cleaned up by Maheesh Theekshana, someone in RR lineup was required to step up and raise the heat.

That man turned out to be Dhruv Jurel, who is turning out to be a fine finisher for RR. He smashed a 15-ball 34 to help RR finish well. Not to forget, Devdutt Padikkal who scored 23 off just 13 balls too to contribute to the total. The 202 for 5 is the first time a total beyond 200 runs was registered at the Sawai Mansingh stadium in Jaipur. And co-incidentally, it was achieved in RR's 200th IPL match.