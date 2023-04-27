'Hello Brother, How Are You', Sanju Samson Answers Call On Fan's Phone While Clicking Selfie - Watch

Sanju Samson, Rajasthan Royals captain, will aim to bring his side's IPL 2023 campaign back on track after facing defeats in two consecutive games. RR have lost the top spot in the points table courtesy the two back-to-back losses. They face MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at home. CSK are table-toppers with 5 wins from 7 games and a win won't come very easily at Jaipur on Thursday night. Ahead of this high-pressured contest between RR and CSK, home team captain Sanju looked quite relaxed. In a video shared by RR on social media, Sanju clicked selfies with the fans after the nets session on Wednesday.

A funny incident took place when Sanju went for selfie. While clicking the selfie with a fan, the phone rang and Sanju picked it up to answer. The same fan told the caller that was Sanju on the call and requested the RR captain to speak. Sanju obliged to the request and said, "Haan bhaiya kya haal hai (Yes brother, how are you?)".

Watch Sanju Samson answer the fan's phone call here:

Dhoni vs Sanju

Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh Stadium is truty a fortress for RR as they have won 32 out of 48 games played here. The host are hungry for wins after facing two back to back defeats. They will be hard to beat in their own den. But RR are facing CSK, who are in red hot form. Dhoni is having a good IPL, both with bat and as captain. Sanju is someone who is in same mould as Dhoni. It will be battle of two very calm and composed captains of IPL.

Sanju is struggling for runs

The stage could not have been better for Sanju to storm back to form. After scoring 97 runs in the first two games, Sanju has accumulated just 84 runs in the next five. RR want him to steup up and as the second phase of the group stage begins, time has come for the skipper to lead from the front.