Captain Cool Loses His Cool: Harbhajan Singh Reveals MS Dhoni's Bat-Breaking Temper Tantrum

During a recent commentary stint on Star Sports, former India spinner Harbhajan Singh, who has played under Dhoni for both India and CSK, revealed an incident where Dhoni threw his bat in frustration.

Apr 23, 2023

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the captain of the Chennai Super Kings, is considered one of the greatest captains in cricket history due to his exceptional leadership skills and remarkable trophy cabinet, including all major ICC trophies and four Indian Premier League titles. Dhoni is known for his composed and calm demeanour on the field, earning him the nickname "Captain Cool." Although he rarely shows his emotions, there were instances when even Dhoni lost his temper during games and practice sessions.

During a recent commentary stint on Star Sports, former India spinner Harbhajan Singh, who has played under Dhoni for both India and CSK, revealed an incident where Dhoni threw his bat in frustration. When asked by a fan about a time when Dhoni became angry in the dressing room, Harbhajan first mentioned the IPL 2019 game against Rajasthan Royals when Dhoni walked towards the field to protest against a no-ball not being called. However, Harbhajan also mentioned a training session incident.

“We were playing in Jharkhand. We were playing some game in a warm-up session. We had formed our own teams and Dhoni's team was lagging behind. He came at the last and he threw his bat so badly the handle broke,” Harbhajan told Sanjay Manjrekar.

In the 2018 edition of the IPL, Harbhajan was part of the Chennai Super Kings' title-winning squad when they defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets. Currently, the CSK team is third in the table with four wins in six matches. They will be aiming for a hat-trick of wins when they take on the Kolkata Knight Riders at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday night.

