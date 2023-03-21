IPL 2023: How To Buy Tickets For RCB, MI, CSK, PBKS, SRH, DC, GT, LSR, RR And KKR Matches; Price Details And More

The Indian Premier League (IPL) season 16 is set to begin from March 31 with a blockbuster clash between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings. The tickets for the blockbuster league matches are only available online, fans cannot buy walk-in tickets at the venue. In this piece, you can read all the details about the IPL matches tickets with price and availability.

IPL 2023 Tickets: Where to Buy and Price Details for all teams

Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals home matches will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium. The ticket price starts from from Rs 850 and will be available on Insider online portal.

Chennai Super Kings

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings will play their homes games at MA Chidambaram Stadium which is known as the Chepauk Stadium as well. The ticket price starts from Rs 750. Fans can buy these tickets from Insider portal and BookMyShow online portal.

Lucknow Super Giants

KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants will play their home games at the Ekana Sports City Stadium for which the tickets price starts from Rs 750. Fans can buy the tickets from Rs 750.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

The ticket price for SRH matches at Rajiv Gandhi Cricket Stadium starts from Rs 781. Fans can buy tickets online from BookMyShow.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

The Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore matches ticket can be bought from the Insider online portal as well as the official website of RCB. The price for away matches start from Rs 1250 and home games start from Rs 2250.

Rajasthan Royals

The tickets for the matches of Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals start from Rs 800. Fans can buy them from Inside portal (online) and BookMyShow.

Mumbai Indians

The ticket price for the matches of five-time IPL champions starts from Rs 900. Fans can buy the tickets for the matches at Wankhede Stadium from BookMyShow online portal.

Punjab Kings

Fans can buy the tickets from both Inside online portal and the official website of the Punjab Kings. The tickets for PBKS matches at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium starts from Rs 950.

Kolkata Knight Riders

The ticket price for KKR matches at the Eden Gardens Stadium for Rs 750. Fans can buy the tickets from BookMyShow online portal.

Gujarat Titans

The tickets of matches of the IPL 2022 champions Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium are available on online portal (Insider). The price of the ticket start from Rs 800.