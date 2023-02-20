IPL 2023: MS Dhoni set to Play his Final Tournament, THIS will be his Last League Game in Chennai

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni is all set to play in his final Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament this season. The former India skipper has already retired from international cricket back in 2020 and now he will bid adieu to IPL cricket as well.

A Chennai Super Kings (CSK) official confirmed that Dhoni is playing his final season in IPL 2023 and will bow out as a skipper. “Yes, it will be MS’s last season as a player. That is what we know so far. But of course, it’s his decision. He hasn’t officially communicated to the management that he will go into retirement. It is a special occasion for all CSK fans as IPL returns to Chennai. But it will be a sad moment if Dhoni plays his final season,” a CSK official told InsideSport website.

Dhoni has led CSK since the inaugural season in 2008. While he was away during the two-year suspension, he returned to lead the team once again. In IPL 2022, Dhoni handed over the captaincy reins to Ravindra Jadeja but the move backfired as CSK had a tough time under Jadeja’s captaincy.

The former India captain took back the captaincy after just eight games but could not resurrect CSK’s campaign. This time, CSK will once again start favourites as Dhoni will aim to sign off on a high, delivering CSK their fifth IPL title.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the schedule for IPL 2023 on Friday (February 17). Four-time champions CSK will once again get to play at Chepauk with IPL returning to home-and-away fixtures this season.

If CSK fail to qualify for the playoffs, May 14 will be his last home game against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Chepauk Stadium. This season may also see one last game between Dhoni and former India captain Virat Kohli, if the two teams don’t meet in the playoffs or final.

Dhoni’s CSK are scheduled to visit Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru on April 17, in what will definitely be a ‘clash of Titans’.

Here is Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2023 Full Schedule…

March 31 – Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings (Ahmedabad)

April 4 – Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants (Chennai)

April 8 – Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings (Mumbai)

April 12 – Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals (Chennai)

April 17 – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings (Bengaluru)

April 21 – Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (Chennai)

April 23 – Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings (Kolkata)

April 27 – Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings (Jaipur)

April 30 – Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings (Chennai)

May 4 – Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings (Lucknow)

May 6 – Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians (Chennai)

May 10 – Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals (Chennai)

May 14 – Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders (Chennai)

May 20 – Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings (Delhi)