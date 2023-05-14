IPL 2023 Points Table, Orange Cap And Purple Cap Leaders: LSG Move To 4th Spot; DC Out Of Playoffs Race

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) put up a strong show vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) contest to register a seven-wicket win on Saturday evening. That victory keeps their playoffs qualification hopes alive in the tournament. Later, Punjab Kings (PBKS) defeated Delhi Capitals (DC), in the evening clash, to be in hunt for the top-four finish in IPL 2023. DC's minimal hopes of getting into playoffs have diminished completely now after the loss to Punjab. The David Warner and Co still have two games left in the season with 8 points.

'Giants' Lucknow dwarf Sunrisers

Chasing 183 runs to win the contest, LSG did it in 19.2 overs to collect two more points and improve their position in the standings. Playing just his third IPL match, Prerak Mankad showed great character to stroke a match-winning 64 off 45 balls to guide LSG home on the night. Marcus Stoinis 45 off 25 balls was also a crucial knock in the chase as well as fiery 13-ball 44 by Nicholas Pooran.

The men. The moment. __ pic.twitter.com/Ee6JpuEnJf— Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) May 13, 2023

The game saw some controversy as well after a no-ball was overruled by the third umpire in the 19th over of the SRH innings. Heinrich Klaasen lost his cool on the umpires which was followed by Hyderabad crowd allegedly throwing objects at the LSG dugout.

LSG, thanks to this win, have now moved into the top four in the standings again. They have 13 points with just 2 more games left in the league stage and sit at the fourth spot.

Punjab Kings still in hunt for playoffs

Led by Shikhar Dhawan, PBKS defeated DC by 31 runs to continue their quest for a spot in the IPL 2023 playoffs. Prabhsimran Singh was a sight to behold as he smashed his maiden IPL ton to take PBKS to a total of 167 for 7 in 20 overs. Out of 167 runs, 103 were score dby him. Later, Harpreet Brar shone with four wickets to restrict DC to 136 for 8 in 20 overs. PBKS have now moved to sixth spot in the standings. They have two matches left in the competition. Winning both of them will taken them to 16, which will brighten up their chances.

Take a look at IPL 2023 Points Table below:

Orange and Purple Cap leaders: Gujarat Titans spinner Rashid Khan is still leading the Purple Cap race with 23 wickets from 12 matches. Behind him is RR's Yuzvendra Chahal, who has an opportunity to go past Rashid today in game vs RCB. In Orange Cap race, Faf du Plessis maintains the lead. Yashasvi Jaiswal is on second spot, just 1 run behind Faf. Both RR and RCB play each other today and Jaiswal and Faf will be in a mini battle of their own in this match.