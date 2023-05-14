LSG Player Hit On Head By Nuts And Bolts By SRH Fans, Claims Coach Jonty Rhodes; Read Here

Some some ugly scenes were on display at the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) match in Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) on Saturday afternoon. After a no-ball decision was overturned by third umpire in the 19th over of the SRH innings, the local crowd became unruly their team was denied a run. The crowd, first, began to chant 'Kohli, Kohli' to upset LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir before they started allegedly throwing objects at the Lucknow dugout. Later, taking to twitter, LSG's fielding coach Jonty Rhodes confirmed that Hyderabad crowd threw nuts and bolts at the players, including domestic all-rounder Prerak Mankad.

Also Read | How Can Sunrisers Hyderabad Qualify For Playoffs Of IPL 2023 With 14 Points?

After quote retweeting a Twitter user who alleged an attack on LSG players with nuts and bolts by SRH fans, Rhodes wrote on his twitter: "Not at the dugout, but at the players. They hit Prerak Mankad on the head while he was fielding at long on."

Take a look at what Jonty wrote below:

Not at the dugout, but at the players. They hit Prerak Mankad on the head while he was fielding at long on. #noton https://t.co/4yxmuXh7ZF May 13, 2023

Suil Gavaskar blasts Hyderabad Cricket Association

It was a rare incident seen in IPL as LSG players had to leave their dugout and move away from it to protect themselves as the game came to a standstill. India legend Sunil Gavaskar was quite upset to see the Hyderabad crowd behave like that and also slammed the Hyderabad Cricket Association for not providing players with proper dugouts that can protect the players. He said: "What’s hard to understand is most dugouts have what we call flexi-glass. Here we have beach umbrella kind of things, which is no protection. Come on, the Hyderabad Cricket Association can provide the proper dugouts rather than these makeshift things you see. Obviously these are a problem, an issue."

'Kohli, Kohli' chants to upset Gambhir

The crowd continued to chant 'Kohli, Kohli' in an attempt to upet LSG mentor Gambhir. Kohli and Gambhir were at loggerheads during the LSG vs RCB game, almost two weeks ago and the crowd chanted name of former Indian captain to rattle the LSG mentor. Former New Zealand cricketer-turned-commentator Simon Doull was not impressed with the crowd's unruly behaviour either and criticised it in strong words. He said, "They’ve actually made it worse for their own team. It’s disappointing what they’ve done, we won’t go into the details of what they’ve done but it’s really disappointing."