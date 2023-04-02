Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, When And Where To Watch RCB vs MI Match No 5 In India Online And On TV Channel?

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians are set to lock horns with each other in the IPL 2023 match no. 5 on Sunday (April 2) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The Rohit Sharma-led side had a season to forget last year, whereas, the Faf du Plessis-led RCB got to the semifinals but failed to march forward.

Mumbai are already missing their star pacer Jasprit Bumrah due to injury and there were specultions that skipper Rohit Sharma is also not available for the opening game. However, MI head coach Mark Boucher has cleared the air that Rohit will play the clash along with pacer Jofra Archer who'll make his debut for the six-time champions since the IPL 2022 auctions. (IPL 2023, RCB vs MI Predicted Playing XIs: Who Will Replace Injured Rajat Patidar For Bangalore? Cameron Green Likely To Open With Rohit Sharma For Mumbai)

Here’s all you need to know about catching the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 match live:

When will IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians will take place on April 2, Sunday.

Where will the IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

What time will the IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians start?

The IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians will begin at 7.30 PM IST on Sunday. The toss will take place at 7 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 match?

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to live stream the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 match?

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.