IPL 2023: Shubman Gill and Gujarat Titans part ways, fans demand batter join THIS IPL team

Shubman Gill, the 'Emerging Player of the Year' in last year's Indian Premier League (IPL) has parted with ways with Gujarat Titan. The 21-year-old right-handed opener had a stellar season with Gujarat Titans (GT), and helped his team, led by Hardik Pandya to win the IPL 2022 title. Recently, he also broke the jinx of getting an international hundred for India. He has played at different batting numbers but succeeded the most as an opener.

Gujarat Titans official social media handle announced the shocking departure tweeting, "It's been a journey to remember. We wish you all the best for your next endeavour."

It left the fans clueless with why the opening batter is leaving the Hardik Pandya-led side after such a wonderful maiden IPL winning season and the bigger question on the fans mind was which team is he joining. Kolkata Knight Riders fans demanded the batter to make a comeback to his former IPL team. One KKR fan even wrote "Welcome back, It was always meant to be."

KKR recently announced that last season's Ranji Trophy-winning coach Chandrakant Pandit has replaced Brendon McCullum as their head coach.

It’s been a journey to remember. We wish you all the best for your next endeavour, @ShubmanGill#AavaDe September 17, 2022

Welcome back, @ShubmanGill



It was always meant to be https://t.co/TtxhEkcTtl — KolkataKnightRiders (@kkriders__) September 17, 2022

Shubman Gill IPL stats

Gill had a fine season with Gujarat Titans, who were making their debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) last season. He scored 483 runs in 16 matches for his side with an impressive strike rate of 132.33 in the IPL 2022 season. Talking about his IPL career, he now has a total of 1900 runs with an average of 32.20 in all his 74 matches. Gill made his IPL debut in 2018 and is just getting better and better every day. There are speculations that the Indian selectors are preparing the young talented batter to open for India in the upcoming ODI World Cup next year along side Shikhar Dhawan.