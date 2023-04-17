Watch: Virat Kohli Hugs Dhoni In Training Ahead Of CSK vs RCB Clash

The blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore is set to take place at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday. CSK are not fully fit for the clash as Deepak Chahar, Ben Stokes, Sisanda Magala and Simarjeet Singh all are injured. Maheesh Theeksana is back in the squad after completing his international duty while Pathirana has recently recovered from Covid-19.

For the Royal Challengers Bangalore, despite being hit with injuries, RCB look in better shape than the Super Kings. RCB's bowling this season has been impressive with Mohammed Siraj and Vijaykumar Vyshak performing well in the recent clashes. (Watch: CSK Captain MS Dhoni Opens Up On Retirement, Says THIS)

Ahead of the blockbuster clash between RCB and CSK, former teammates Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni met each other during the training session. Kohli was seen hugging the former India captain who won the 2011 World Cup with the star batter.

Watch the video here:

Yes, we hate Kohli and Kohli fans hate dhoni...

but dhoni - Virat bond pic.twitter.com/FtRIgqg92M — RAMESH MSD (@RAMESHMSD13) April 17, 2023

Speaking on RCB Game Day about how big of a match-up will be against his former team, the RCB skipper Faf du Plessis said: "The game is already sold-out isn`t it? It is always an incredible game to be a part of. Obviously, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli are two of the greats in Indian cricket, so that brings in a lot of fans and an amazing atmosphere. It will be great to see everyone again and compete in an unbelievable atmosphere."

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium is expected to be packed for the RCB vs CSK clash where a number of superstar cricketers will go head-to-head against each other. CSK are currently sixth in the IPL standings with 4 points from four games.