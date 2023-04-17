topStoriesenglish2595915
NewsCricket
IPL 2023

Watch: Virat Kohli Hugs Dhoni In Training Ahead Of CSK vs RCB Clash

IPL 2023, Watch: Virat Kohli meets MS Dhoni in training session ahead of the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings clash.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Apr 17, 2023, 03:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Watch: Virat Kohli Hugs Dhoni In Training Ahead Of CSK vs RCB Clash

The blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore is set to take place at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday. CSK are not fully fit for the clash as Deepak Chahar, Ben Stokes, Sisanda Magala and Simarjeet Singh all are injured. Maheesh Theeksana is back in the squad after completing his international duty while Pathirana has recently recovered from Covid-19.

For the Royal Challengers Bangalore, despite being hit with injuries, RCB look in better shape than the Super Kings. RCB's bowling this season has been impressive with Mohammed Siraj and Vijaykumar Vyshak performing well in the recent clashes. (Watch: CSK Captain MS Dhoni Opens Up On Retirement, Says THIS)

Ahead of the blockbuster clash between RCB and CSK, former teammates Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni met each other during the training session. Kohli was seen hugging the former India captain who won the 2011 World Cup with the star batter.

Watch the video here:

Speaking on RCB Game Day about how big of a match-up will be against his former team, the RCB skipper Faf du Plessis said: "The game is already sold-out isn`t it? It is always an incredible game to be a part of. Obviously, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli are two of the greats in Indian cricket, so that brings in a lot of fans and an amazing atmosphere. It will be great to see everyone again and compete in an unbelievable atmosphere."

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium is expected to be packed for the RCB vs CSK clash where a number of superstar cricketers will go head-to-head against each other. CSK are currently sixth in the IPL standings with 4 points from four games.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?