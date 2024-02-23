In a delightful revelation that has set tongues wagging in both Bollywood and cricketing circles, Janhvi Kapoor, the enchanting Bollywood actress, has unveiled her fondness for two prominent figures in Indian cricket. The disclosure not only offers a sneak peek into Janhvi’s personal preferences but also bridges the gap between the glitz of Bollywood and the fervor of cricket. Janhvi Kapoor, renowned for her stellar performances on the silver screen, recently confessed that cricket wasn't her forte until she landed a role in the upcoming movie, 'Mr. and Mrs. Mahi', a romantic sports drama centered around cricket. "I didn't follow it much earlier but ya, I have started following it now," remarked the Bollywood diva, signifying her newfound interest in India's beloved sport.

A Peek into Janhvi's Favorites

When quizzed about her favorite cricketers, Janhvi promptly named Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik. "Karthik because I have seen him working hard, he is such a lovely person," she added. Notably, it was Karthik who coached Janhvi on proper cricketing techniques during the filming of 'Mr. and Mrs. Mahi', a movie intricately woven around the life of former Indian captain MS Dhoni.

The Blend of Glamour and Grit

This revelation adds a fascinating layer to Janhvi's persona, showcasing her penchant for the gentlemen's game while underlining the seamless intersection of Bollywood and cricket. As fans revel in the glitz and glamour of Bollywood and the adrenaline rush of cricket, Janhvi Kapoor's choices create an intriguing blend of interests, sparking conversations and curiosity among admirers.

Expectations on the Field and Screen

With IPL 2024 on the horizon, fans eagerly anticipate witnessing both Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik in action, reminiscing their stellar performances from previous seasons. As Janhvi Kapoor continues to charm audiences on-screen, her affinity for cricket adds a refreshing dimension to her public image, further cementing the bond between Bollywood and cricket.