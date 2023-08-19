trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2650986
IPL 2024: Lasith Malinga Returns To Mumbai Indians Dressing Room, Replaces Bowling Coach Shane Bond - Report

IPL 2024: Lasith Malinga has replaced Shane Bond as the bowling coach of Mumbai Indians.

IPL 2024: Lasith Malinga Returns To Mumbai Indians Dressing Room, Replaces Bowling Coach Shane Bond - Report Lasith Malinga. (Image source: Twitter)

Former Sri Lanka and Mumbai Indians pacer Lasith Malinga has joined the Mumbai franchise replacing Shane Bond as the bowling coach for the upcoming editions of the Indian Premier League (IPL), as per a report from ESPN cricinfo published on Saturday (August 19). (Fact Check: Did Gautam Gambhir And MSK Prasad Had A Verbal Spat In 2019?)

This means the Sri Lanka legend will coach the likes of Jofra Archer, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah and more in the upcoming seasons. Arguably, MI now have the best pace attack under their belt if all the bowlers stay fit for the upcoming season.

Malinga is a four-time IPL champion with the Mumbai Indians (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019) and a Champions League winner 2011. He has featured in 139 games for MI taking 195 wickets with an economy rate of 7.12.

Shane Bond joined MI in 2015 and played a key role for Rohit Sharma's team alongside head coach Mahela Jayawardene who was with them from 2017 to 2022. Malinga on the other hand joined Rajasthan Royals in 2022 as their pace-bowling coach and he was with them for two seasons. (More to follow)

