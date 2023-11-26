IPL 2024 Retention Day, Players Retained And Released By GT; Check Here

IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans (GT) have been the most talked about team in the past few weeks after the rumours of their captain Hardik Pandya leaving the franchise for the Mumbai Indians (MI). Kane Williamson will be available for the upcoming season after a fine 2023 World Cup in India. He will surely look to make an impact on the 2024 season in the IPL as he got injured in the first game of the IPL 2023 between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans.

Talking about other players, Shubman Gill will be the one to watch out from the GT batting lineup as he has grown into a mature player in just a couple of years. Key bowler Rashid Khan underwent surgery recently and his availability in terms of fitness is still in doubt.

List Of Retained and Released Players of GT for IPL 2024:

