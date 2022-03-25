IPL Full Schedule 2022: Check IPL 2022 Date, Time, Fixtures, Teams, Venue details here

IPL 2022 Full Schedule: The 15th edition of Indian Premier League is upon us and expect some high-octane contest with the league kickstarts.

The IPL 2022 season will be held from March 26-May 29. A total of 70 league matches will be played across four international standard venues in Mumbai and Pune. The venue for the playoff matches will be decided later. Interestingly, with regards to doubleheaders, there will be 12 matches/days.

Mumbai, Wankhede Stadium will host 20 matches while 15 matches will be played at Brabourne Stadium (CCI). DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai will host 20 matches while Pune's MCA International Stadium will conduct 15 matches.

Group A: Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, and Lucknow Super Giants.

Group B: Chennai Super Kings, Sunrises Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings, and Gujarat Titans.

How the group league will be held is explained here

Check out the full schedule of IPL 2022 below:

​ ​​ ​