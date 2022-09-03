Sunrisers Hyderabad have parted ways with head coach Tom Moody after a disappointing season in IPL 2022. The franchise has now named West Indian batting legend Brian Lara as their head coach. Lara was earlier working as the mentor of the team. He will now take full charge of the Sunrisers camp as the head coach. He will be assisted by Muttiah Muralitharan.

Moody's term came to an end after the end of IPL 2022 and it has not been extended by the franchise for upcoming seasons.

_Announcement _



The cricketing legend Brian Lara will be our head coach for the upcoming #IPL seasons. _#OrangeArmy pic.twitter.com/6dSV3y2XU2— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) September 3, 2022

"As his term with us draws to an end, we would like thank Tom for his contributions to SRH. It has been a much cherished journey over the years, and we wish him the very best for future endeavours," wrote SRH on their Twitter handle while announcing Moody's sacking.

Sunrisers have won IPL only once, when David Warner led the team to a title in 2016.

