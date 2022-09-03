NewsCricket
IPL

IPL: Tom Moody sacked as Sunrisers Hyderabad coach, Brian Lara named new head coach

Moody's term came to an end after the end of IPL 2022 and it has not been extended by the franchise for upcoming seasons. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 03, 2022, 11:16 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

IPL: Tom Moody sacked as Sunrisers Hyderabad coach, Brian Lara named new head coach

Sunrisers Hyderabad have parted ways with head coach Tom Moody after a disappointing season in IPL 2022. The franchise has now named West Indian batting legend Brian Lara as their head coach. Lara was earlier working as the mentor of the team. He will now take full charge of the Sunrisers camp as the head coach. He will be assisted by Muttiah Muralitharan. 

Moody's term came to an end after the end of IPL 2022 and it has not been extended by the franchise for upcoming seasons. 

"As his term with us draws to an end, we would like thank Tom for his contributions to SRH. It has been a much cherished journey over the years, and we wish him the very best for future endeavours," wrote SRH on their Twitter handle while announcing Moody's sacking. 

Sunrisers have won IPL only once, when David Warner led the team to a title in 2016.

More to come... 
 

 

Live Tv

IPLTom MoodySunrisers HyderabadBrian LaraSRH Tom Moody sacked as SRH coachTom Moody sacked as SRH coach

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Desi 'plastic surgery' of fingerprints
DNA Video
DNA: Will 3 weekly off make you smart or lazy?
DNA Video
DNA: More than half of doctors in India are fake!
DNA Video
DNA: INS Vikrant's indigenous revolution at sea
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 2, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Will run madrasas but not willing to show documents?
DNA Video
DNA: Twitter’s new Edit Tweet feature
DNA Video
DNA: Why the youth are running away from responsibilities?
DNA Video
DNA: UN report on condition of Uyghur Muslims in China
DNA Video
DNA: Resignations on Moral Rights are outdated now!