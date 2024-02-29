'If Hardik Pandya Does Not Want To Play Red-Ball Cricket...', Irfan Pathan Raises Questions Over Ambiguity In BCCI Central Contracts

Former Indian pacer Irfan Pathan has raised pertinent questions regarding the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) decision to exclude Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer from central contracts, juxtaposing it with the treatment of players like Hardik Pandya. Pathan's inquiry into the BCCI's rationale centers on the disparity in standards applied to different players concerning their participation in domestic cricket, particularly the Ranji Trophy.

Pathan's skepticism is evident in his statement, "If players like Hardik don't want to play red ball cricket, should he and others like him participate in white-ball domestic cricket when they aren't on national duty?" He emphasises the need for consistency in assessing players' commitments to different formats, stressing that without uniform standards, Indian cricket's progress could be hindered.

The exclusion of Kishan and Iyer from central contracts marks a pivotal moment, signaling the BCCI's stance against players prioritizing white-ball cricket and lucrative IPL contracts over first-class cricket. Pathan's belief in the talents of Kishan and Iyer shines through as he expresses hope for their resurgence, stating, "They are talented cricketers, both Shreyas and Ishan. Hoping they bounce back and come back stronger."

They are talented cricketers, both Shreyas and Ishan. Hoping they bounce back and come back stronger. If players like Hardik don't want to play red ball cricket, should he and others like him participate in white-ball domestic cricket when they aren't on national duty? If this_ February 29, 2024

In solidarity with the embattled duo, former India coach Ravi Shastri lends his support, underscoring the essence of comebacks in cricket. Shastri's message to Iyer and Kishan resonates with encouragement and belief in their ability to overcome this setback. "In the game of cricket, comebacks define the spirit. Chin-up, @ShreyasIyer15 and @ishankishan51! Dig deep, face challenges, and come back even stronger. Your past achievements speak volumes, and I have no doubt you'll conquer once again," Shastri stated, offering words of inspiration.

The discourse surrounding the exclusion of Kishan and Iyer from central contracts underscores broader themes within Indian cricket, including the balance between white-ball and red-ball cricket, the significance of domestic competitions like the Ranji Trophy, and the development of young talents within the Indian cricketing landscape.