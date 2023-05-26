Watch: Ishan Kishan Suffers Freak Eye Injury As He Collides With Chris Jordan, Ruled Out Of GT vs MI IPL 2023 Qualifier 2

During the Qualifier 2 match between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Gujarat Titans (GT), an incident occurred that left MI's wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan in pain. As Ishan and Chris Jordan passed each other, Jordan's elbow accidentally brushed against Ishan's eye. Ishan immediately walked off the field, holding his left eye. Vishnu Vinod stepped in as the substitute wicketkeeper for the rest of the innings. It is uncertain whether Ishan will return to the field for the second innings.

In the first innings, the defending champions, MI, posted an enormous total on the scoreboard, largely thanks to a scintillating century by Shubman Gill. Gill's explosive knock included ten sixes and seven fours in just 60 balls, earning him a stunning strike rate of 215.00.

This remarkable innings made Gill only the third player in IPL history to score three centuries in a single season, joining the ranks of Virat Kohli (2016) and Jos Buttler (2022). Gill also surpassed the previous record for the highest score in IPL playoffs, which was held by Virender Sehwag with 122 runs off 58 balls in the 2014 Qualifier 2. With his outstanding performance, Gill claimed the coveted IPL Orange Cap as the tournament's leading run-scorer.

Gujarat Titans will be determined to give their all and secure a spot in the IPL summit clash. Led by Hardik Pandya, they aim to spoil the Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) party in the finals and clinch their second consecutive IPL title in 2023. However, the five-time champions, Mumbai Indians, will undoubtedly put up a strong fight during the chase, making it an intriguing battle to watch.