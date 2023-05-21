'It Is Rohit Sharma's Bad Luck...', Ravi Shastri Analyses Mumbai Indians Captain's Poor Run In IPL 2023

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has not had a great run in Indian Premier League (IPL 2023). Rohit has accumulated 257 runs in 13 matches in IPL 2023 so far. He needs big runs in MI's last group game vs Sunrisers Hyderabad as the Mumbai-based franchise needs a win in this match to qualify for the IPL 2023 playoffs. Rohit has failed as an opener in this comepetition so far, striking just one fifty in 13 games, which reflects how less an impact he has had on their campaign so far. However, Ravi Shastri, the former India head coach, feels Rohit is not out of form, but out of luck in IPL.

'Rohit does not need extra motivation to do well'

Backing Rohit to do well vs SRH, Shastri said that ou-of-form batter can be the match-winner for MI in their must-win game. He also saidthat the fellow Mumbaikar needs no motivation to come out of his lean patch because he knows how to make comebacks. Speaking on Star Sports Studio, Ravi Shastri said, "Rohit doesn't need any motivation. It is Rohit's bad luck that runs are not coming out of his bat and he is getting out after playing two or three balls. But once runs start flowing out of his bat then it will be difficult to stop him. This is a different guy."

MI will be unstobbale if they qualify for playoffs, says Harbhajan

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh believes if Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians qualify for the playoffs, the five-time champions will be unstoppable and they will go on to lift their sixth trophy in the Toughest T20. The former MI and CSK star is hoping for a grand finale between the two teams. Harbhajan said, "If MI move forward, it will be unstoppable. After going to the playoffs, MI's chances of winning the trophy will increase significantly. Mumbai have the best batting. If their bowling gets slightly better, then no one is better than MI. Nothing can be better than this if MI and CSK make it to the finals this season."