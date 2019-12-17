Jasprit Bumrah joins Virat Kohli and team at training in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been out of action ever since the West Indies tour in July-August due to a stress fracture on his back. But the Indian pacer on Tuesday was back at the India nets as he joined the Virat Kohli-led team during practice on the eve of the second ODI of the three-match rubber against West Indies at the ACA-VDCA stadium.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) tweeted a photograph of Bumrah in training uniform, captioning it: "Look who is here."

As reported by IANS, the Indian team management had called Bumrah to Vizag to asses the pacer's recovery after undergoing rehabilitation for the stress fracture he suffered. While his body was on auto-heal mode, he still went to UK for consultation as the BCCI didn't wish to take any chance with the pacer's back.

Commenting on the protocol to get Bumrah to train with the Indian players, a BCCI source had said: "You can't really have a better test than having a go against the best (Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma) in the business. As you are aware, the team management has been very particular about injury management and that is why this process has been put in place."

Team India will be hosting both Sri Lanka and Australia in January before heading to New Zealand for a full-fledged tour which consists of two Tests, three-ODIs and five T20I and that is where head coach Ravi Shastri and team want Bumrah to be 100 per cent fit.

Even Mumbai Indians took to Twitter and wrote: "Rohit, Virat and Co. have a special net bowler today in Vizag ?? #OneFamily #CricketMeriJaan #INDvWI @Jaspritbumrah93 @BCCI (sic)."

Sources have said that Bumrah could be brought back into the national team for the ODI series against Australia as the management might not want to rush him for the Sri Lanka series in the first week of January. India play Australia in the first ODI on January 14 in Mumbai.