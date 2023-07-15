trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2635851
NewsCricket
INDIA VS WEST INDIES 2023

R Ashwin Has Shown Why He Is No 1 Spinner In World, Has Replied To WTC 2023 Final Snub With Performance, Says Pragyan Ojha

Ashwin picked up 12 wickets in the first Test vs West Indies. Ojha says star spinner's best reply to the snub he faced in the World Test Championship 2023 final was with the cricket ball and he showed why he is the No 1 spinner.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 02:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

R Ashwin Has Shown Why He Is No 1 Spinner In World, Has Replied To WTC 2023 Final Snub With Performance, Says Pragyan Ojha Ashwin took 12 wickets in 1st Test vs WI. (Source: Twitter)

India recorded a convincing innings and 141-run win over the West Indies on Day 3 of the 1st Test at Dominica on Friday, riding on brilliant performances by debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal, who scored 171 and old warhorse Ravichandran Ashwin, who claimed a match haul of 12 wickets. Former skipper Virat Kohli too joined the party, hitting 76 as India declared their innings on 421/5. Ashwin & Co. took over from there, bowling out the hosts for only 130 in the second innings. 

Former India wicketkeeper Saba Karim, who is now an expert with JioCinema, praised Ashwin’s efforts, saying: “He is always willing to learn and that is what is remarkable about R Ashwin. Even in this game, you would have noticed that he was able to gauge the weakness of the batters quickly and then he went around trying to set them up. You could see him change the angle accordingly.” 

Ashwin has been playing on the international circuit for over a decade, and Karim is fascinated by his willingness to bring about new dimensions to his game. “As an off spin bowler he keeps adding so many new things to his armoury and I feel that there is a lot for the young spinners to learn from him,” he said. 

Ashwin was not part of the team that played the World Test Championships final against Australia recently, and another JioCinema expert Pragyan Ojha believes this is the best possible riposte that the spinner could have come up with. He said: “When champion players are not given what they want they will show it in a different way. The best part is when he got his chance in the very next game, he comes and takes 12 wickets and shows why he is the No. 1 spinner. This is the best way to prove yourself rather than talking.” 

cre Trending Stories

Meanwhile, Yashasvi Jaiswal made a massive impression in this game and grabbed his chance with both hands. Speaking about his performance, Karim said: “The fact that he played on all three days, he played through different conditions of the surface here, in different scenarios, in different phases, and he batted in such an accomplished manner and that’s what you would love to see in a young batter and it seems he had come well prepared for a Test match like this.”

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded