Jasprit Bumrah Will Not Play IND vs NZ Third Test: Report

The Indian team will lock horns with New Zealand in the third and final Test match without the services of Jasprit Bumrah at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. As per the report in the Indian Express, the star pacer has been asked to take a rest. The Indian team have already lost the series, facing defeats in Bengaluru by eight wickets, and in the second match in Pune by eight wickets.

As per The Indian Express, Bumrah was asked to take a rest, keeping in mind the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Test series that will start on November 22 in Perth. Bumrah went back to Ahmedabad. The report also stated that Rohit Sharma and Gambhir wanted Bumrah to take a rest in the second Test against New Zealand but then the plan did not work out.

India head coach Gautam Gambhir said, “I think he’s (Bumrah) just done his preparations, I think we know how the weather is in Mumbai so obviously he needs to conserve his energy as well. So he’s done his bowling, he’s prepared really well and he’s fine. That’s why he’s a senior player, he knows how much he needs to prepare for the Test match.”

Now that, the Indian team have already lost the series, they will play for their pride in the third and final Test match against New Zealand in Mumbai. The match will start on November 1.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Washington Sundar.

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Tom Latham (c), Will Young, Kane Williamson, Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Tom Blundell (wk), Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Ajaz Patel, William O'Rourke.