Jasprit Bumrah, Yuvraj Singh and Jaskaran Malhotra: India-born players hold record for most runs in an over in all 3 formats

England's Stuart Broad. 

Last Updated: Jul 02, 2022, 07:20 PM IST

Jasprit Bumrah etched his name in the history books when he smashed 35 runs off an over of Stuart Broad during the first innings of the fifth and last Test between India and England at Edgbaston on Saturday (July 2). Bumrah himself scored 29 runs off the over while 6 runs came in Extras (5 wides and 1 no ball). Broad's expression and his treatment in that over took everyone into a flashback when Yuvraj Singh slammed the same bowler for 36 runs in an over, all 6s, back in 2007 at the first T20 World Cup in South Africa. Now, in both the formats, hitting most runs in an over record belongs to Indians. Yuvraj in T20s, and Bumrah in Tests and the bowler remains the same: England's Stuart Broad. 

But do you know an interesting fact? Two batters have hit most runs in an over in ODIs and one of them is an India-born player. South Africa's Herschelle Gibbs has smashed 6 sixes in an over during 2007 ODI World Cup vs Netherlands. The bowler was DLS van Bunge. But in 2021, his record was equalled as USA's India-born batter Jaskaran Malhotra smashed 36 off  a PNG bowler to come at par with Gibbsa. Jaskaran was born in Chandigarh on November 4 in 1989 and has played domestic cricket for Himachal Pradesh as well. Later he moved to USA to pursue international career and has played 23 international matches so far (11 ODIs and 12 T20s). 

Most expensive overs in all 3 formats belong to India-born players. Check the list. 

ODI

Jaskaran Malhotra - 36 off PNG bowler's over in 2021

T20

Yuvraj Singh - 36 off Stuart Broad in 2007 T20 World Cup

Test

Jasprit Bumrah - 35 off Stuart Broad over in 2022 Edgbaston Test

