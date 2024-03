KK vs LQ PSL 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction, Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars In Karachi, 730PM IST, March 09

In the upcoming PSL 2024 match between Karachi Kings (KAR) and Lahore Qalandars (LAH), Karachi Kings aim to maintain their dominance over Lahore Qalandars, having won their previous encounters. Karachi Kings suffered a setback in their recent match against Islamabad United, despite notable performances from Kieron Pollard and James Vince. On the other hand, Lahore Qalandars enter the game with confidence following a convincing win against Islamabad United, with Rassie van der Dussen and Shaheen Afridi playing pivotal roles.

The match is set to take place at the National Stadium in Karachi, known to favour batsmen and offering assistance to pacers. The probable playing XI for both teams includes key players like Shan Masood, Tim Seifert, Shoaib Malik for Karachi Kings, and Sahibzada Farhan, Rassie van der Dussen, and Shaheen Afridi for Lahore Qalandars. Fantasy cricket enthusiasts might consider players like van der Dussen, Malik, and Afridi for their teams, while players like Fakhar Zaman and Tayyab Abbas might be avoided due to recent performances.

Bringing the heat to Karachi! _



Lahore Qalandars geared up for the #KKvLQ match with an intense practice session _#HBLPSL9 I #KhulKeKhel pic.twitter.com/gHM1AwTvYR — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) March 9, 2024

KAR vs LQ Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Tim Seifert, Sahibzada Farhan

Batters: James Vince, Kieron Pollard, Rassie van der Dussen

All-rounders: Sikandar Raza, Shoaib Malik

Bowlers: Mir Hamza, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Zaman Khan

KAR vs LQ Probable Playing XI

Lahore Qalandars Predicted Playing 11 vs Karachi Kings: Fakhar Zaman, Shai Hope (wicketkeeper), Rassie van der Dussen, Abdullah Shafique, Sikandar Raza, Mirza Tahir Baig, George Linde, Jahandad Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Zaman Khan, Haris Rauf.

Lahore Qalandars: Shan Masood (captain), Muhammad Akhlaq (wicketkeeper), James Vince, Shoaib Malik, Kieron Pollard, Mohammad Nawaz, Irfan Khan, Daniel Sams, Hasan Ali, Tabraiz Shamsi, Mir Hamza.

Karachi Kings Vs Lahore Qalandars Squads

Karachi Kings: Shan Masood (c), Tim Seifert (wk), James Vince, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Nawaz, Kieron Pollard, Irfan Khan, Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza, Zahid Mahmood, Blessing Muzarabani, Anwar Ali, Imran Tahir, Leus du Plooy, Daniel Sams, Mohammad Aamir Khan, Muhammad Akhlaq, Sirajuddin, Arafat Minhas, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Saad Baig, Fawad Ali

Lahore Qalandars: Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Sam Billings (wk), Shai Hope, Sikandar Raza, Ahsan Bhatti, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi (c), Jahandad Khan, Tayyab Abbas, Zaman Khan, Carlos Brathwaite, Kamran Ghulam, George Linde, Daniel Lawrence, Lorcan Tucker, Salman Fayyaz, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Imran, Syed Faridoun, Mirza Tahir Baig