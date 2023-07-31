KL Rahul’s Adorable Reaction To Wife Athiya Shetty’s Ramp Walk At India Couture Week 2023 Goes Viral, Check HERE

Team India batter and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper KL Rahul has been sidelined from cricket due to injury since the India Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. Rahul is currently recovering from thigh surgery which he underwent in May this year in the UK. That didn’t prevent him from cheering on his Bollywood star wife Athiya Shetty on his social media platform.

Actor Athiya Shetty, on Sunday, turned showstopper for designer Anamika Khanna at the India Couture Week (ICW) 2023. Several pictures and videos of the ‘Hero’ actor surfaced on social media in which she could be seen donning beige floor-length silhouette, featuring 3D applique work, florals, pearls and thread work with a thigh-high slit. She chose a statement necklace to accessorize her look, complementing embroidered attire with a glam makeup look.

Taking to Instagram, cricketer KL Rahul, who was not present at the event, shared a clip on his stories and reacted to Athiya’s look. He wrote, “My stunning wife,” followed by a white heart emoticon.



Instagram story of KL Rahul for his wife Athiya Shetty.



The ace designer Anamika Khanna displayed her outfits that had both a sequence and were influenced by art that have both contemporary and vintage elements. Speaking about her designer for the show, Athiya said, “Apart from being a wonderful artist, she's a great person, and that comes across in her work and designs. Anamika's genuine and compassionate nature effortlessly manifested in her designs, creating a profound connection between the designer, her work, and the people who wear her creations.”

WATCH Athiya Shetty walk the ramp HERE…

As Anamika thought about the significance of the occasion, Athiya continued, “Anamika had also made her wedding lehenga and she didn't have to care about anything at all.”

KL Rahul and Athiya got married on January 23 at Suniel Shetty’s (Suniel is Athiya’s father) farmhouse in Khandala. The duo was in a relationship for three years before they got married.

The 31-year old was ruled out of the later part of the IPL 2023 after he picked up a thigh injury while trying to stop a boundary against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Lucknow. Rahul was in pain as he pulled up while fielding and was helped off the field. He later on went under the knife and had a successful surgery.

Few days back, BCCI gave an update on Rahul’s injury. The LSG batter has already resumed batting in the nets and are currently undergoing strength and fitness drills. The BCCI Medical Team is satisfied with his progress and will increase his intensity in terms of both skills and strength and conditioning in the coming days.

KL Rahul has always been a regular and a key member for Team India. It will be a big boost, if he is fit in time for at least the ODI World Cup 2023, which gets underway in October this year. A fully-fit KL Rahul should be first-choice wicketkeeper for the Indian team.

(with ANI inputs)