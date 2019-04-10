Koffee With Karan row: KL Rahul to depose before BCCI Ombudsman on Wednesday

MUMBAI: Indian batsman KL Rahul, will depose before Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) ombudsman DK Jain in Mumbai on Wednesday for making sexist comments on a TV show.

Hardik Pandya, who accompanied the 26-year old in the show, deposed before Jain on Tuesday. Both the youngsters appeared on a popular TV chat show, Koffee with Karan, hosted by Karan Johar where they, in an episode aired in January, made misogynistic comments which attracted a lot of criticism.

Amid the backlash from fans, COA called the duo back from the tour of Australia and handed them a provisional suspension which was then lifted on January 23.

Pandya also issued an apology on twitter saying, "After reflecting on my comments on Koffee with Karan, I would like to apologise to everyone concerned who I may have hurt in a way. Honestly, I got a bit carried away with the nature of the show. In no way did I mean to disrespect of hurt anyone`s sentiments. Respect."

Rahul`s availability for the April 10 fixture against the Mumbai Indians in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) hangs in the balance as Rahul`s hearing is set for April 10.