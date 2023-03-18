LAH vs MUL Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s LAH vs MUL PSL 2023 Final in Lahore, 730PM IST, March 18

The stage is set and we are all ready for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 final match between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans. It is a repeat of the last season's final between the two sides. Revenge will be on the minds of Mohammad Rizwan's Sultans after losing the PSL 2022 title to the same opposition last year. Sultans won the Qualifier 2 against Lahore Qalandars which will give them the confidence to beat them in the finals as well. Big hitters like Kieron Pollard and Tim David will be the two to watch out for as they are sensational form at the moment. Qalandars bowling attack have to be on their A-game tonight if they want to get their hands on the PSL 2023 trophy.

The venue in Lahore is known as a batters paradise and anything above 160 is a good score in the final at the Gaddafi Stadium. Chasing should be the preferred option from the captain winning the toss. Top order batters Usman Khan and Rossouw are also in dangerous form, Khan recently scored the fastest hundred in the PSL history for his team. (Follow LIVE score PSL 2023 Final Here)

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans PSL 2023 Final Details

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Date & Time: March 18, 730pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Sony Sports Network and SonyLiv website and app.

LAH vs MUL PSL 2023 Final Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper – Mohammad Rizwan

Batters – Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Mirza Baig

All-rounders – Sikandar Raza, Kieron Pollard

Bowlers – Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf

Captain: Pollard

Vice-captain: Rizwan

LAH vs MUL PSL2023 Final Predicted 11

Lahore Qalandars: Mirza Tahir Baig, Fakhar Zaman, Sam Billings, Abdullah Shafique, Talat, Shaheen Afridi, Sikandar Raza, David Weise, Rashid Khan, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

Multan Sultans: Usman Khan, Rizwan, Rossouw, Pollard, David, Khushdil, Anwar Ali, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Cottrell, Ishanullah