Legends League Cricket 2022: Gautam Gambhir's India Capitals THRASH Irfan Pathan's Bhilwara Kings for 1st win

Legends League Cricket 2022: Gautam Gambhir's India Capitals beat Irfan Pathan's Bhilwara Kings to register their first win of the season in LLC 2022 on Wednesday night (September 21). INDCAP lost the toss and was asked by Irfan to bat first. Gambhir, who was playing his first match of the seasom, struck 12 off 9 balls before getting out but he looked in good the short stay. The hero of the match for INDCAP was Solomon Mire, who smashed 82 off 38 balls, that inclued 7 fours and 6 sixes respectively, to take his side to 198/5 in 20 overs. Chasing the total, Kings were bowled out for 120, in 19.2 overs, losing the game by 78 runs.

Not to forget, apart from Mire, another Zimbabwean played a brilliant knock of 48 runs. He was Hamilton Masakadza. His knock included some beautiful textbook strokes, including his famous cut through the square region for a boundary. Hamilton made 48 off just 30 balls that included 6 fours and 1 six. Thanks to these 2 efforts specifically, INDCAP posted 198/5 in 20 overs.

Chasing the target, Kings lost Nick Compton early on in the innings for just 1 made off 2 balls. Naman Ojha, the opener, scored 20 off 13 balls but could not last long. Kings continues to lose wickets as even the stars like Matt Prior, Yusuf Pathan failed. Rajesh Bishnoi attempted a few shots, 3 boundaries for his 15, before he even departed. Irfan Pathan and Tanmay Srivastava then ensured Kings did not lose any further wickets and stitched a stand but by then they had already given up on the win.

The win has now taken India Capitals to second in the points table with 1 win and 1 loss each in the tournament so far. Bhilwara Kings are third in the spot and they too have 1 win and 1 defeat each. Their NRR (-1.817) is poorer than that of India Capitals (1.666) and hence they are behind Gautam Gambhir and Co.