Highlights | AFG Vs SL ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Afghanistan Beat Sri Lanka By 7 Wickets

AFG vs SL Cricket World Cup 2023 Highlights Score Updates: In successive matches against Pakistan and Sri Lanka, Afghanistan showcased remarkable proficiency in their chasing skills. In both contests, they lost just five wickets while accumulating a combined total of 528 runs. This impressive consistency in their approach to chasing down targets is a testament to their growing prowess in limited-overs cricket. Rashid Khan's milestone 100th ODI was celebrated with enthusiasm as he joined his teammates in acknowledging the support of the crowd.

In the game against Sri Lanka, the stage was set on a good batting pitch, and Sri Lanka's 241 runs were never going to be enough to mount any significant pressure. Although Afghanistan faced an early hiccup with Gurbaz's dismissal in the opening over, the rest of their batting order remained resilient. While Ibrahim Zadran missed out on a fifty, Rahmat Shah, Azmatullah, and Shahidi each compiled fifties to ensure a relatively smooth chase. Sri Lanka's bowlers showed sparks of brilliance at times but lacked the cushion of a substantial target to defend, ultimately leading to Afghanistan's comfortable victory.

Follow Highlights Score And Updates From Match Number 30 Of ODI World Cup 2023 Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka.