topStories
NewsCricket
AFG VS IRE

AFG vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s AFG vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 match No. 25 at MCG, 930 PM IST, October 28

Afghanistan vs Ireland Dream11 Team Prediction Afghanistan vs Ireland T20 World Cup 20522 Match No.25 Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of AFG vs IRE, Afghanistan Dream11 Team Player List, Ireland Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 27, 2022, 11:40 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

AFG vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s AFG vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 match No. 25 at MCG, 930 PM IST, October 28

Afghanistan are set to take on Ireland in their T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 fixture on Friday (October 28) at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The World Cup in Australia has already produced some thrillers and some very interesting results like the West Indies getting knocked out, Pakistan getting thumped by Zimbabwe and more. Every contest is not to miss if you are a cricket fan. Afghanistan and Ireland both have had a shaky start to their campaign and a win in this fixture will hand them a good boost for the remaining tournament.

AFG vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Andrew Balbirnie

Vice-Captain: Curtis Campher

Suggested Playing XI for AFG vs IRE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Lorcan Tucker

Batsmen: Paul Stirling, Ibrahim Zadran, Andrew Balbirnie

All-rounders: Mohammad Nabi, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher

Bowlers: Joshua Little, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

AFG vs IRE Probable Playing XI

Afghanistan Probable Playing XI: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Ireland Probable Playing XI: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little

Live Tv

AFG vs IREAFG vs IRE dream11AFG vs IRE fantasy11AFG vs IRE news updateAFG vs IRE newsAFG vs IRE updateT20 World Cup 2022T20 world cup 2022 news updateT20 world cup 2022 newsT20 world cup 2022 updateAfghanistan vs Ireland dream11Afghanistan vs Ireland news updateAfghanistan vs Ireland newsAfghanistan vs Ireland update

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: ‘World’s dirtiest man’ dies in Iran
DNA Video
DNA: Election connection of 'Government mercy' on Ram-Rahim
DNA
DNA: Friendship with pigeons could affect your health
DNA
DNA: ATM in UP's Amethi dispenses fake ₹200 notes
DNA Video
DNA: Canada...the 'favourite destination' of Khalistani terrorists!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 26, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Worldwide Views of Solar Eclipse
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Delhi's polluted air
DNA Video
DNA: The Inside Story of Sunak Becoming Prime Minister
DNA Video
DNA: The 'rude mentality' of a civilized society