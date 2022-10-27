AFG vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s AFG vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 match No. 25 at MCG, 930 PM IST, October 28

Afghanistan are set to take on Ireland in their T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 fixture on Friday (October 28) at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The World Cup in Australia has already produced some thrillers and some very interesting results like the West Indies getting knocked out, Pakistan getting thumped by Zimbabwe and more. Every contest is not to miss if you are a cricket fan. Afghanistan and Ireland both have had a shaky start to their campaign and a win in this fixture will hand them a good boost for the remaining tournament.

AFG vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Andrew Balbirnie

Vice-Captain: Curtis Campher

Suggested Playing XI for AFG vs IRE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Lorcan Tucker

Batsmen: Paul Stirling, Ibrahim Zadran, Andrew Balbirnie

All-rounders: Mohammad Nabi, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher

Bowlers: Joshua Little, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

AFG vs IRE Probable Playing XI

Afghanistan Probable Playing XI: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Ireland Probable Playing XI: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little