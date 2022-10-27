Afghanistan vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 25 Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch SL vs IRE match online and on TV?

Afghanistan are set to take on Ireland in their T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 fixture on Friday (October 28) at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The World Cup in Australia has already produced some thrillers and some very interesting results like the West Indies getting knocked out, Pakistan getting thumped by Zimbabwe and more. Every contest is not to miss if you are a cricket fan. Afghanistan and Ireland both have had a shaky start to their campaign and a win in this fixture will hand them a good boost for the remaining tournament.

Ahead of Friday’s ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match between Afghanistan and Ireland: here is all you need to know:

What date ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match between Afghanistan (AFG) and Ireland (IRE) will be played?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match between Afghanistan and Ireland will take place on October 28, Friday.

Where will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match Afghanistan (AFG) vs Ireland (IRE) Women be played?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match between Afghanistan and Ireland will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

What time will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match Afghanistan (AFG) vs Ireland (IRE) begin?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match between Afghanistan and Netherlands will begin at 9:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Afghanistan (AFG) vs Ireland (IRE) Asia Cup match?

Afghanistan vs Ireland match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Afghanistan (AFG) vs Ireland (IRE) Asia Cup match?

Afghanistan vs Ireland match will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

AFG vs IRE Probable Playing XI

Afghanistan Probable Playing XI: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Ireland Probable Playing XI: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little