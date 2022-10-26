England vs Ireland, LIVE Scorecard & Updates, Super 12 Group 1 T20 World Cup 2022: Jos Buttler's ENG aim to continue winning run
ENG vs IRE, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12, Group 1 Match LIVE Scorecard: Follow LIVE action from the clash between Jos Buttler's England and Andrew Balbirnie-led Ireland (World Cup 2022 match no. 20)
Jos Buttler's England will take on Ireland in Group 1 Super 12 clash today at MCG. The English team is in good form at the moment. They started off their tournament with a thumping win over Afghanistan. They play Ireland today, who are one of their fiercest rivals, despite there not being many matches played between the two sides in the format. Buttler is no mood to take them lightly. Ireland have caused an upset vs England already, although in a ODI World Cup. Yet they cannot take this emerging team lightly. "Anytime you take things for granted or you don't respect the opposition is when you can get hurt. I think in T20 cricket especially, there's the one format where it's as level a playing field as any," Buttler said ahead of the game.
Ireland were on a high after the thumping win over West Indies to qualify for the Super 12 of T20 World Cup 2022, but have been brought back to the ground after a nine-wicket loss to Sri Lanka.
Their promising batting line-up offers plenty of hope, but to beat England, Ireland will need the bowling to step up big time. At the MCG, with the big boundary dimensions, restricting England's big hitters will be the priority.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of T20 World Cup Group 1 clash between Jos Buttler's England and Ireland on our LIVE blog here. The match to start at 9.30 am IST and the toss to take place at 9 am IST. Watch this space for all updates as begin the build up to the contest at the MCG.
